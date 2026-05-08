Unlocking Q3 Potential of Cisco (CSCO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cisco Systems (CSCO) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.58 billion, increasing 10.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cisco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $11.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Services' to reach $3.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product- Security' will likely reach $1.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Observability' should come in at $278.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Networking' should arrive at $8.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Collaboration' stands at $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Service' will reach $2.66 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Product' to come in at $7.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.01 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Cisco have returned +10.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% change. Currently, CSCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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