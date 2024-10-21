Unlocking Q3 Potential of Carlisle (CSL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Carlisle (CSL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.77 per share, indicating an increase of 23.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.38 billion, representing an increase of 9.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carlisle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' to come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' stands at $360.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' reaching $303.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $289.40 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' will reach $57.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.80 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Carlisle have experienced a change of +7.8% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

