Unlocking Q3 Potential of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.66 billion, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Canadian Pacific Kansas City metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' will reach 61.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 61.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Carloads - Intermodal' will likely reach 434.08 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 455 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Automotive' should arrive at 64.19 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.5 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads - Grain' will reach 127.87 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 127.4 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products' to reach 131.03 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 133.7 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Potash' should come in at 46.21 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34.9 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur' stands at 16.01 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.4 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Forest Products' at 35.45 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics' of 143.10 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 139 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Carloads - Total' to come in at 1,119.89 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.13 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads - Coal' will reach 121.76 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 128.4 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total' reaching 52,763.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49.32 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Canadian Pacific Kansas City here>>>



Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have experienced a change of -6.6% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.