Unlocking Q3 Potential of Boston Scientific (BSX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific (BSX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.97 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boston Scientific metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide' at $1.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide' will reach $3.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide' of $2.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide' will likely reach $697.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the World' should arrive at $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' should come in at $3.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +23.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- International' reaching $304.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- United States' will reach $218.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- International' stands at $62.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- United States' to come in at $447.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- International' will reach $280.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- United States' to reach $518.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.8% year over year.

Shares of Boston Scientific have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BSX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

