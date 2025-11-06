Unlocking Q3 Potential of Bally's (BALY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bally's (BALY) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 64.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $659.65 million, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bally's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Casinos & Resorts' at $392.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Interactive' will reach $211.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- North America Interactive' will reach $54.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDAR- International Interactive' to come in at $82.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Casinos & Resorts' of $109.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.44 million.

Over the past month, shares of Bally's have returned +28% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Currently, BALY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bally's Corporation (BALY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.