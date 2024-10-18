Unlocking Q3 Potential of AT&T (T): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T (T) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $30.55 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AT&T metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline' will likely reach $4.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline' reaching $3.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' of $116.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility' stands at $21.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' will reach 407.58 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 468 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total' should arrive at 13,927.96 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.71 million.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' to reach 4,868.01 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.68 million.

Analysts expect 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' to come in at 261.95 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 296 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Connections' will reach 9,059.95 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.03 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone' will reach 72,332.47 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70.76 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Mobility Subscribers' at 116,102.20 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 235.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Mobility Net Additions' should come in at 877.36 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.55 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for AT&T here>>>



Over the past month, shares of AT&T have returned +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, T carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

