Unlocking Q3 Potential of Atmos (ATO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Atmos Energy (ATO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $940.91 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.1%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Atmos metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment' at $275.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' to reach $662.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' of $159.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $137.15 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Distribution' will reach $102.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Atmos have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ATO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.