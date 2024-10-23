Unlocking Q3 Potential of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $336.52 million, increasing 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Associated Banc-Corp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' reaching 38,615.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.08 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $167.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $177.67 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio' should arrive at 60.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $270.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $259.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Capital markets, net' stands at $5.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.37 million.

Analysts expect 'Mortgage banking, net' to come in at $3.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.50 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Card-based fees' at $12.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.51 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges and deposit accounts fees' will likely reach $12.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.86 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Wealth management fees' will reach $22.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.83 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $66.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $66.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other fee-based revenue' will reach $5.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.51 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Associated Banc-Corp here>>>



Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have demonstrated returns of +4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ASB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.