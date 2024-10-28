Unlocking Q3 Potential of Ares Capital (ARCC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ares Capital (ARCC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $766.58 million, representing an increase of 17% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ares Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Dividend income' at $141.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $128 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other Income' reaching $15.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12 million.

Analysts expect 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' to come in at $44.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Interest Income From Investments' will reach $559.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $495 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Ares Capital have demonstrated returns of +3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ARCC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

