Unlocking Q3 Potential of American Public Education (APEI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Public Education (APEI) will report quarterly loss of -$0.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 325%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $160.46 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 21.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Public Education metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rasmussen University (RU)' at $58.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Hondros College, Nursing Programs (HCN)' should arrive at $18.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- American Military & Public University (APUS)' will reach $80.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Student Enrollment - Rasmussen University (RU)' will likely reach 14,900 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,500 .

Analysts predict that the 'Total Student Enrollment - Hondros College, Nursing Programs (HCN)' will reach 3,701 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,100 .

The consensus estimate for 'Net course registrations' stands at 97,581 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92,500 .

Over the past month, shares of American Public Education have returned -15.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Currently, APEI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.