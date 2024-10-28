Unlocking Q3 Potential of Amazon (AMZN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Amazon (AMZN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 34.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $157 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Amazon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- AWS' of $27.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Physical stores' stands at $5.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Online stores' should arrive at $59.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Subscription services' to come in at $11.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Advertising services' should come in at $14.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' to reach $38.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $34.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' will reach 9.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Online stores Y/Y Change' will reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' will likely reach 10.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Headcount - Total' at 1,532,649. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,500,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'WW shipping costs' reaching $23.94 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.80 billion.



Amazon shares have witnessed a change of -0.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMZN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

