Unlocking Q3 Potential of Alaska Air (ALK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alaska Air Group (ALK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 50.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.75 billion, increasing 22.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alaska Air metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Loyalty program other revenue' will reach $213.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Cargo and other' will likely reach $145.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +82% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger Load Factor' will reach 85.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Available seat miles (ASM)' reaching 24.70 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenue per ASM (RASM)' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue passenger miles (RPM)' stands at 21.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Passenger Yield' to come in at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items' at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Fuel gallons' to reach 298 millions of gallons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 240 millions of gallons.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ASMs per fuel gallon' should come in at $83.2 gallons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.7 gallons.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue passengers' should arrive at 15.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.24 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)' of 30,241 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24,963 in the same quarter of the previous year.

