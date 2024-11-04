Unlocking Q3 Potential of Airbnb (ABNB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.72 billion, increasing 9.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Airbnb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Booking Value' at $19.76 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nights and Experiences Booked' should arrive at 120.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 113.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' will reach $163.80. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $161.38.



Shares of Airbnb have demonstrated returns of +5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABNB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

