Unlocking Q2 Potential of Waste Management (WM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management (WM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. Revenues are expected to be $6.34 billion, up 17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Waste Management metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- WM Renewable Energy' stands at $99.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +44.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Recycling' will reach $439.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Corporate and Other' will likely reach $5.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company' at 18.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company' should arrive at 6.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.3%.

Shares of Waste Management have experienced a change of -3% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

