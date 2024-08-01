Unlocking Q2 Potential of Vulcan (VMC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Vulcan Materials (VMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share, indicating an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.04 billion, representing a decrease of 3.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Vulcan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Asphalt' should arrive at $353.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Concrete' to reach $184.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -46.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Aggregates' at $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' will reach $20.82. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.69.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' will reach 61,514.03 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63,400 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' should come in at 4,062.60 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,000 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' will likely reach 1,010.08 KCuYd. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,100 KCuYd.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' of $78.99. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.52 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' will reach $182.45. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $163.82 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Aggregates' to come in at $551.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $498.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' stands at $60.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Concrete' reaching $14.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27 million.



Over the past month, Vulcan shares have recorded returns of +12.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

