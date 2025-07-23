Unlocking Q2 Potential of Valley National (VLY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Valley National (VLY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 69.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $493.23 million, increasing 8.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Valley National metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' stands at $55.83 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 56.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income - FTE' to reach $434.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $402.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-interest Income' reaching $60.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.21 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance commissions' of $3.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.96 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Bank owned life insurance' should arrive at $4.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wealth management and trust fees' will reach $15.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.14 million.

Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $13.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.21 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $431.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $401.69 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other non-interest (loss) income' will likely reach $11.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.01 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Valley National have experienced a change of +8.1% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

