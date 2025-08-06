Unlocking Q2 Potential of UWM (UWMC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, indicating an increase of 50% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $729.74 million, representing an increase of 43.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UWM metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Loan production income' to reach $423.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Interest income' reaching $125.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Loan servicing income' should come in at $182.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

UWM shares have witnessed a change of +4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), UWMC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

