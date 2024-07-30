Unlocking Q2 Potential of Uniti (UNIT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Uniti Group (UNIT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, indicating an increase of 5.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $289.4 million, representing an increase of 2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Uniti metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Uniti Leasing' will reach $218.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Uniti Fiber' will reach $70.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $78.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Uniti shares have recorded returns of +28.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNIT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

