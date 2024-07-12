Unlocking Q2 Potential of Triumph Financial (TFIN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Triumph Financial (TFIN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, indicating a decline of 27.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $103.43 million, representing an increase of 0.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 26.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Triumph Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency ratio' to come in at 90.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 7.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $15.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.51 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $87.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $91.45 million.



Over the past month, shares of Triumph Financial have returned +18.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Currently, TFIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

