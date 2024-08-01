Unlocking Q2 Potential of TopBuild (BLD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TopBuild (BLD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TopBuild metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Specialty Distribution' will reach $584.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Installation' will reach $881.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit, as reported- Installation' reaching $181.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172.28 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution' will reach $88.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $85.98 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for TopBuild here>>>



TopBuild shares have witnessed a change of +26.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BLD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

