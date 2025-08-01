Unlocking Q2 Potential of Thomson Reuters (TRI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Thomson Reuters (TRI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.79 billion, increasing 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' to come in at $706.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' of $284.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Print' reaching $117.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporates' should arrive at $474.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Reuters News' will reach $212.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' to reach $326.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $327.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' will reach $168.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $163.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' will reach $48.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' at $39.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' will likely reach $103.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $91.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Thomson Reuters have returned -0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Currently, TRI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

