Unlocking Q2 Potential of Texas Roadhouse (TXRH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.68 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Roadhouse metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' will reach $1.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' should come in at $8.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Restaurant and other sales- Bubba?s 33' to reach $98.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Restaurant and other sales- Texas Roadhouse' will likely reach $1.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' will reach 5.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.8%.

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants opened - Total' to come in at 11 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Restaurant openings - Texas Roadhouse' of 5 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Franchise-owned restaurants-Comparable restaurant sales growth' at 5.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' will reach 1,274 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,256 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store weeks - Company restaurants' reaching 9,458 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,010 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' should arrive at 101 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 102 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' stands at 732 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 695 .

Texas Roadhouse shares have witnessed a change of +11.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXRH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.