Unlocking Q2 Potential of Taylor Morrison (TMHC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.96 billion, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Taylor Morrison metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Home closings' reaching $1.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' will reach $49.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Land closings' to reach $17.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Amenity and other revenue' will likely reach $35.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +298.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Ending Active Selling Communities' to come in at 345 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 347 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales orders' at 3,096 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,111 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Homes Closed' should come in at 3,193 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,200 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average sales price of homes closed' should arrive at $585.11 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $600.00 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog' stands at $668.86 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $671.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog units at end of period' of 4,956 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,256 .

Over the past month, shares of Taylor Morrison have returned +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, TMHC carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.