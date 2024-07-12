Unlocking Q2 Potential of Synchrony (SYF): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Synchrony (SYF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.47 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 8.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Synchrony metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 34.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 14.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net charge-offs as of average loan receivables' to reach 6.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total interest-earning assets - Average Balance' should arrive at $124.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.64 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Platform Analysis - Digital - Period-end loan receivables' stands at $28.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.76 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Platform Analysis - Home & Auto - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' will likely reach $32.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Purchase volume' of $16.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.36 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Period-end loan receivables' at $20.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' should come in at $19.98 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.94 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Purchase volume' will reach $4.26 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Period-end loan receivables' to come in at $15.79 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.33 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Average loan receivables, including held for sale' reaching $15.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.86 billion.



Shares of Synchrony have experienced a change of +14.5% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

