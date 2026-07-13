Unlocking Q2 Potential of Simmons First National (SFNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simmons First National (SFNC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $252.05 million, exhibiting an increase of 17.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Simmons First National metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance' of $21.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.33 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 55.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $142.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $157.16 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $155.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $166.72 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income - FTE' will reach $205.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $178.25 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $46.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth management fees' will likely reach $10.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.46 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $12.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.59 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Debit and credit card fees' reaching $8.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.57 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $202.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $171.82 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Simmons First National have experienced a change of +1.6% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.