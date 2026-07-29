Unlocking Q2 Potential of SBA Communications (SBAC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SBA Communications (SBAC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share, indicating a decline of 6.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $703.37 million, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SBA Communications metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Site Development' should arrive at $49.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' reaching $208.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' will likely reach $449.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Site Leasing' will reach $657.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sites owned - Domestic' will reach 17,378 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,437 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sites owned - International' of 29,139 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26,628 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sites owned - Total' at 46,517 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44,065 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sites owned previous - Total' will reach 46,358 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 39,709 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sites acquired - Total' should come in at 118 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,329 .

Analysts forecast 'Sites built - Total' to reach 118 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94 .

Analysts expect 'Sites built - Domestic' to come in at 5 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sites acquired - Domestic' stands at 18 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, SBA Communications shares have recorded returns of -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBAC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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