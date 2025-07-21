Unlocking Q2 Potential of Rollins (ROL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Rollins (ROL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $979.41 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rollins metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Commercial' at $313.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals' will reach $208.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Residential' will likely reach $443.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise' will reach $4.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $6.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other countries' should come in at $70.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- United States' will reach $905.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Shares of Rollins have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.