Unlocking Q2 Potential of Rogers Communication (RCI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Rogers Communication (RCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.96 billion, increasing 5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Rogers Communication metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions' will reach 361.47 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 362.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber' will reach 1.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.45 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' should come in at 11.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.91 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' will likely reach 138.49 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 135.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions' at 18.63 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26.00 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' reaching 1.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.16 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn' to reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cable Subscriber - Homes passed' of 10.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.35 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Cable Subscriber - Net additions' stands at 13.71 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships' will reach 4.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Retail Internet - Net Additions' to come in at 19.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26.00 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail Internet - Total Retail Internet Subscribers' should arrive at 4.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Rogers Communication have demonstrated returns of -3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RCI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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