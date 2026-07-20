Unlocking Q2 Potential of Reliance (RS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance (RS) to post quarterly earnings of $5.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.17 billion, up 14% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Reliance metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Carbon Steel' should arrive at $2.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Alloy' will reach $178.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Stainless Steel' to reach $529.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Aluminium' will likely reach $747.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average selling price per ton sold' stands at $2485.48 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2273.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipments (Tons sold)' at 1.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Tons Sold - Aluminium' to come in at 86.52 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 83.80 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Tons Sold - Stainless steel' will reach 78.59 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75.50 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tons Sold - Alloy' should come in at 32.76 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.10 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tons Sold - Carbon steel' of 1.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.33 million.

Over the past month, Reliance shares have recorded returns of -0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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