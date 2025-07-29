Unlocking Q2 Potential of Regeneron (REGN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron (REGN) will report quarterly earnings of $8.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 30.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.34 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 6.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Regeneron metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other Revenue' at $125.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net product sales' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Bayer collaboration revenue' will reach $388.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Collaboration' stands at $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US' should arrive at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -33% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US' to reach $54.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Libtayo- US' reaching $234.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Evkeeza- US' to come in at $36.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Libtayo- ROW' should come in at $125.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- ROW' will likely reach $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US' will reach $3.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW' of $47.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Regeneron have returned +6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, REGN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.