Unlocking Q2 Potential of Realty Income Corp. (O): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Realty Income Corp. (O) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.4 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Realty Income Corp. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' at $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $59.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' stands at $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' should come in at $85.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $614.91 million.

Shares of Realty Income Corp. have experienced a change of -2.7% in the past month compared to the +2.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), O is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

