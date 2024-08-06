Unlocking Q2 Potential of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) will announce quarterly loss of $1 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 62.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $192.12 million, declining 10.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PTC Therapeutics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product revenue' should arrive at $134.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' will reach $57.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +56.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza' will reach $47.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna' reaching $83.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.6% year over year.



Over the past month, PTC Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTCT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

