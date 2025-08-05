Unlocking Q2 Potential of Plains All American (PAA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. Revenues are expected to be $12.05 billion, down 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Plains All American metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- NGL' of $139.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -52.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Crude oil pipeline tariff volumes- Total' reaching 10,382.16 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,938.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- NGL' should arrive at $68.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil' to come in at $598.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $576.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Plains All American shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PAA will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

