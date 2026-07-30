Unlocking Q2 Potential of Pinterest (PINS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pinterest (PINS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.15 billion, up 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pinterest metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' stands at $221.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' to reach $87.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' should arrive at $837.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Active Users - Global' of 631 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 578 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Monthly Active Users - Rest of World' will reach 367 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 329 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' at 107 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' reaching 157 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 146 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' will likely reach $7.86 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.29 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Pinterest have demonstrated returns of +11.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PINS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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