Unlocking Q2 Potential of PepsiCo (PEP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from PepsiCo (PEP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, indicating an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $23.85 billion, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PepsiCo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Reported Net Revenue, GAAP measure- IB Franchise (International Beverages Franchise)' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Reported Net Revenue, GAAP measure- EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)' will reach $4.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Reported Net Revenue, GAAP measure- PBNA (PepsiCo Beverages North America)' should arrive at $7.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Reported Net Revenue, GAAP measure- PFNA (PepsiCo Foods North America)' stands at $6.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

Analysts expect 'Reported Net Revenue, GAAP measure- LatAm Foods' to come in at $2.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Reported Net Revenue, GAAP measure- Asia Pacific Foods' will likely reach $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- PFNA (PepsiCo Foods North America)' reaching $1.57 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- PBNA (PepsiCo Beverages North America)' should come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $994.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- IB Franchise (International Beverages Franchise)' to reach $587.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $538.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- LatAm Foods' at $512.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $545.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- Asia Pacific Foods' will reach $110.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)' of $722.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $657.00 million.

Shares of PepsiCo have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PEP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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