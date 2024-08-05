Unlocking Q2 Potential of Paramount Global-B (PARA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Paramount Global-B (PARA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.21 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Paramount Global-B metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' to reach $688.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media' should come in at $4.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' stands at $1.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Advertising' should arrive at $11.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' to come in at $195.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' of $474.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' at $964.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' will reach $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' reaching $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising' will likely reach $528.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Global Paramount Subscribers' will reach 70.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Paramount Global-B shares have recorded returns of -6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PARA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

