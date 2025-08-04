Unlocking Q2 Potential of Pan American Silver (PAAS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Pan American Silver (PAAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 263.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $782.12 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 27.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pan American Silver metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)' of 184 thousands of ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 220 thousands of ounces.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)' will reach 5006 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4567 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver' will reach 1381 thousands of ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 835 thousands of ounces.

The consensus estimate for 'Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver' stands at 955 thousands of ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 829 thousands of ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver' at 699 thousands of ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 774 thousands of ounces.

Analysts forecast 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver' to reach 216 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 440 thousands of ounces.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold' should come in at 7 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18 thousands of ounces.

Analysts expect 'Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold' to come in at 30 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31 thousands of ounces.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold' should arrive at 30 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver' reaching $33.17 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.14 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold' will reach $3005.63 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2336.00 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cash Costs Per Ounce - Silver Segment' will likely reach $13.92 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.49 .

Over the past month, Pan American Silver shares have recorded returns of -7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PAAS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.