Unlocking Q2 Potential of Oshkosh (OSK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Oshkosh (OSK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.65 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Oshkosh metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Vocational- Total' at $960.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Access- Total' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Defense' should arrive at $462.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Access- Other' will likely reach $258.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers' of $364.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms' stands at $549.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus' will reach $403.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Access segment operating income (non-GAAP)' reaching $160.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $248.80 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Vocational segment operating income (non-GAAP)' to reach $151.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $118.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Defense segment operating income (non-GAAP)' should come in at $17.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Vocational' will reach $148.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Access' to come in at $165.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $246.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Oshkosh shares have recorded returns of +14.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OSK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.