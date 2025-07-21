Unlocking Q2 Potential of Old Republic (ORI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Old Republic International (ORI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.17 billion, increasing 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Old Republic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' should arrive at $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net investment income' will reach $149.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Other income' will reach $47.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other' reaching $15.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -35.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' will likely reach $16.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment' of $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment' to reach $693.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' will reach 65.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' at 28.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' stands at 96.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' should come in at 94.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' to come in at 93.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 92.4%.

Over the past month, Old Republic shares have recorded returns of -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

