Unlocking Q2 Potential of Winnebago (WGO): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Winnebago Industries (WGO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, reflecting a decline of 51.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $710.11 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 18.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Winnebago metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Motorhome' will reach $322.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Towable' should come in at $309.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Corporate / All Other' reaching $10.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Marine' will likely reach $81.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -28.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units deliveries - Total Towable' of 7,216. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,436 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome' should arrive at 1,707. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,165.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats' will reach 934. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,266 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Units deliveries - Towable - Fifth wheel' to reach 2,202. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,413.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units deliveries - Towable - Travel trailer' at 4,871. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,023.

The consensus estimate for 'Units deliveries - Motorhome - Class C' stands at 601. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 755.

Analysts expect 'Unit deliveries - Motorhome - Class A' to come in at 395. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 517.

Analysts predict that the 'Units deliveries - Motorhome - Class B' will reach 715. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 893 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Winnebago here>>>



Shares of Winnebago have experienced a change of -6.6% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WGO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.