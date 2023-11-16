Unlocking Q2 Potential of Medtronic (MDT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic (MDT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.2%. Revenues are expected to be $7.92 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Medtronic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes' should arrive at $590.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience' of $2.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular' at $2.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical' will reach $2.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure' to come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic' stands at $818.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy' to reach $1.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical- Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions' will reach $526.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation' should come in at $436.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' reaching $619.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' will likely reach $720.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Medtronic here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Medtronic have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, MDT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

