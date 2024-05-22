Unlocking Q2 Potential of Heico (HEI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Heico Corporation (HEI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $941.61 million, increasing 36.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Heico metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' will reach $346.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' of $601.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +53.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' will reach $130.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $99.91 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' should arrive at $75.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $67.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Heico here>>>



Shares of Heico have demonstrated returns of +5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HEI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

