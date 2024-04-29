Unlocking Q2 Potential of Apple (AAPL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Apple (AAPL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, indicating a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $89.99 billion, representing a decrease of 5.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Apple metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Wearables, Home and Accessories' of $8.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- iPhone' will reach $46.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Services' stands at $23.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Mac' will reach $6.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Products' to come in at $66.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- iPad' should arrive at $5.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Greater China' should come in at $16.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' at $22.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of Asia Pacific' to reach $7.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Japan' will likely reach $6.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' reaching $37.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross margin- Services' will reach $16.80 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.84 billion.



Shares of Apple have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AAPL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

