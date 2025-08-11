Unlocking Q2 Potential of Nice (NICE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nice (NICE) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $713.92 million, increasing 7.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nice metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' to come in at $539.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' of $142.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' at $31.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' should arrive at $603.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' reaching $39.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will reach $72.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Nice have returned -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

