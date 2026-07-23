Unlocking Q2 Potential of Mondelez (MDLZ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez (MDLZ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.21 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 6.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mondelez metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $2.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' reaching $3.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- AMEA' will reach $1.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' of $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- AMEA- Non-GAAP' to come in at $275.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $282.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Europe- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $425.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $510.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- North America- Non-GAAP' to reach $434.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $443.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' at $173.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $152.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Mondelez have demonstrated returns of -1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDLZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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