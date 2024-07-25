Unlocking Q2 Potential of McDonald's (MCD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, McDonald's (MCD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.65 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McDonald's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total Company-operated sales' will reach $2.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Franchised revenues' should come in at $4.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total Other revenues' will reach $82.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Company-operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' will reach $210.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change' stands at 0.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change' will likely reach 2.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change' should arrive at -0.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' reaching 42,302. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40,801 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable sales growth - Total - YoY change' to come in at 0.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' to reach 18,488. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,219.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' of 10,322. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,137 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' at 13,477. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,445 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, McDonald's shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

