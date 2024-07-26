Unlocking Q2 Potential of MasterCard (MA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCard (MA) to post quarterly earnings of $3.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. Revenues are expected to be $6.85 billion, up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MasterCard metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Switched transactions' will reach 39,105.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35,519 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' should come in at $599.79 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $572 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' reaching $765.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $717 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' should arrive at $207.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $181 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' to reach $834.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $731 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' will likely reach $71.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $66 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' will reach $1,712.93 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,550 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' at $2,478.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,267 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Credit and Charge Programs - United States' stands at $406.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $373 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - United States' will reach $363.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $345 billion.

Analysts expect 'Purchase transactions - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' to come in at 47,092.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42,371 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide' of $1,303.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,188 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for MasterCard here>>>



Shares of MasterCard have demonstrated returns of -3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.