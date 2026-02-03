Unlocking Q2 Potential of Malibu Boats (MBUU): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats (MBUU) to post quarterly loss of -$0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 109.7%. Revenues are expected to be $186.35 million, down 7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Malibu Boats metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by product- Malibu' should arrive at $68.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by product- Cobalt' will reach $51.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by product- Saltwater Fishing' will likely reach $66.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit Volume by Segment - Malibu' at 490 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 525 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit Volume by Segment - Cobalt' will reach 313 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 380 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales per Unit - Total' will reach $169800.00 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $163895.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit Volume by Segment - Total' reaching 1,098 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,222 .

The consensus estimate for 'Unit Volume by Segment - Saltwater Fishing' stands at 295 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 317 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Malibu Boats have experienced a change of +11.1% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MBUU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

