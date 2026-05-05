Unlocking Q2 Potential of M/A-Com (MTSI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that M/A-Com (MTSI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 25.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $285.1 million, increasing 20.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some M/A-Com metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecom' will reach $69.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' should arrive at $119.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' of $95.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.8%.

Over the past month, shares of M/A-Com have returned +25.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Currently, MTSI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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