Unlocking Q2 Potential of Lowe's (LOW): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe's (LOW) to post quarterly earnings of $3.96 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. Revenues are expected to be $23.92 billion, down 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lowe's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total' will likely reach 1,747. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,742 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales floor square footage - Total' at 194.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 195 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average store size selling square feet' reaching 111.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 112 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Lowe's have experienced a change of -2.2% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LOW is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

